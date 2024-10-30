The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Gozo General Hospital has seen drops in both its recurrent and capital expenditure according to figures published in the budget plans for 2025.

Separately, the newspaper reports that a family is demanding answers and compensation after immigration police allegedly busted open their elderly mother’s front door by mistake.

The Malta Independent leads with reactions to the 2025 budget, with the Chamber of Commerce decrying "missed opportunities", while the MHRA and the GWU praising a "positive shift".

It also reports that Speaker Anglu Farrugia condemned the protest that took place in the strangers gallery of Parliament on Monday as Finance Minister Clyde Caruana was delivering his Budget speech.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by PN's Mark Anthony Sammut and Stefan Caruana, who told a press conference that the party wanted a young energised Malta.

The newspaper also refers to news that NI contributions for people born in and after 1976 will increase by a year to 42 years to qualify for a full pension.

L-orizzont also reports on mixed reactions by constituted bodies, but the newspaper leads its front page with news that the budget for 2025 will see the largest expenditure on the social sector.