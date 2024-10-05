These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the EU Advocate General’s favourable opinion about Malta’s golden passport scheme. The opinion suggests the European Court of Justice will rule in Malta’s favour on the issue.

In another story, the newspaper reports on the anger of relatives of Dar Apap care home residents. They say they have been given just three months to find a new home for their relatives, as the home is closing down.

The Malta Independent also refers to the EU Advocate General’s opinion about Malta’s golden passport scheme.

The newspaper also reports how Malta and six other EU member states have won a court ruling against a law that would have forced trucks and heavy vehicles to return to their country of origin every eight weeks.

In-Nazzjon leads with how the basement of the Qormi Health Centre is not certified as safe, yet is open to the public for parking.

It also reports how Samuel Livori, Head of Marketing at the Office of the Prime Minister, has resigned.

L-orizzont leads with the General Workers Union celebrating its 81st anniversary and the unions promise not to leave any worker behind or to face abuse.