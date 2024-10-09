The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the Cabinet is to order the Planning Authority to alter a local plan to allow far bigger development than originally proposed at Villa Rosa in St Julian's.

The newspaper also reports a €500,000 jump in revenue from church collections, possibly due to the increased attendance of foreigners for Mass.

The Malta Independent reports that four men and a woman on Tuesday denied drug trafficking charges after police seized cocaine and cannabis. The court case also features on the front pages of MaltaToday and l-orizzont.

The Malta Independent also reports a call by BirdLife for schools to be declared sanctuaries after a protected bird was shot neat the Archbishop's seminary.

l-orizzont gives prominence to an interview with lawyer Sharon Mizzi on government plans to reform the Family Court, saying they are expected to achieve the aims that many wish for.

In-Nazzjon leads with a visit by PN leader Bernard Grech to MCAST. It also reports how the PN is urging the government to remedy the shortcomings found by the inquiry into the Emergency Department death of Stephen Mangion.