These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an interview with the Association of Car Importers Malta (ACIM) secretary, Deborah Schembri, who said the association has not been given any guarantees that the grants scheme for the purchase of new electric vehicles will continue into 2025.

It also carries an interview with Nathan Camilleri, the son of a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision four years ago. Last November, the court acquitted the driver who collided with Mark Camilleri’s motorbike and concluded that Camilleri had been driving recklessly when he died.

On Friday, an appeal judgement overturned the original decision.

The Malta Independent's lead story is an interview with the Chamber of SMEs president, who said MEPs and government officials need to be more careful on EU decisions.

It also reports Prime Minister Robert Abela’s promise that the 2025 Budget will be “better than the last".

L-Orrizont dedicates most of its front page to the closing of the Labour Party general conference, reporting speeches made by Prime Minister Robert Abela, newly elected PL president Alex Sciberras and the new deputy leaders of the party, Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s decision to go ahead with its Independence Day celebrations as planned because it is what Karl Gouder would have wanted, according to party leader Bernard Grech.