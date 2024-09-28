These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a man pleading guilty to having threatened others and smashed into a driveway in Magħtab.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an initiative that will see three girls’ schools get free menstrual products.

The Malta Independent leads with the Belgian prime minister and king both blasting Pope Francis for the Church’s decades-long cover-up of sex abuse.

It also writes that Malta has again called for a two-state solution in the Middle East, in a meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela held with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela addressing the UN General Assembly and calling for global action to address global problems.

The newspaper also reports that government finances ended August with a €98.6m surplus, and highlights the initiative to provide free menstrual products to 900 students in three schools.

In-Nazzjon writes that national debt has crossed the €10 billion threshold.

The newspaper also highlights a visit PN leader Bernard Grech paid to the University of Malta, where he met with new students during freshers’ week.