The online casino industry is a massive undertaking – with a global market size that has reached over $300 billion. Not only that – but globally, it is estimated that around two million workers are employed directly by the industry.

So it is no wonder that most jurisdictions want a slice of the pie. And the most effective way to do that is to have a jurisdiction that provides gambling licences that are efficient and effective, while simultaneously promoting business and player protection.

Here are the top jurisdictions for online casinos

Malta

Malta, an EU member state since 2023, was one of the first movers in the online gaming context and one of the first jurisdictions to regulate the online gambling sector – and that has made the jurisdiction a respected and mature one, while creating an iGaming ecosystem that is thriving and that attracts some of the world’s biggest names in online gaming.

The licence granted by the Malta Gaming Authority is considered to be a gold standard in the industry – making MGA casinos very popular with punters and MGA Finland casinos. The MGA licence offers access to various international markets – which makes it ideal for operators seeking a strong European presence. The process for getting an MGA licence is fair but stringent, balancing a stable regulatory environment with player protection and fair, responsible gaming – hence its global recognition as one of the best and most credible in the world.

United Kingdom

The UKGC gambling licence is also considered a benchmark, due to its rigorous regulatory oversight and robust compliance policies. Moreover, the licence grants licence holders access to a vast and very mature gambling market, who have trust in the UKGC licence due to its prestigious reputation.

Gibraltar Gambling Licence

The licence granted by the Gibraltar Gambling Authority is one of the few that is tailored specifically to remote gaming. The licence also grants holders access to European markets with the added benefit of very competitive tax rates. The GGA licence is mostly sought after by those operators looking to strengthen their market position.

Isle of Man

The application process for an Isle of Man gambling licence is extensive – with rigorous terms that require, for instance, operators to register their company in the Isle of Man. Servers hosting the online casino should also be located at the Isle of Man.

Curacao eGaming licence

In recent years, the Curacao eGaming licence has gained popularity, due to its broad geographical reach and access to various international markets. The process is relatively straightforward, with attractive tax incentives – however, its regulatory requirements are less stringent than other jurisdictions, which tends to attract operators that are after quick market entry.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/