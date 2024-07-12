A total of 351,839 people travelled to Malta in May, marking an increase of 23.5 per cent over the same month last year.

National data shows that of these, 318,366 visited for holiday purposes while 23,243 tourists came for business.

The largest share of inbound tourists (38.4 per cent) were aged between 25 and 44, followed by the 45 to 64 age bracket (32.1 per cent).

British, Italian and French residents made up 46.2 per cent of total inbound tourists.

The total nights spent in Malta went up by 20.8 per cent when compared to May 2023, surpassing two million nights.

The largest share of guest nights (88.9 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments while the average length of stay of total inbound tourists stood at 5.8 nights.

Total tourist expenditure surpassed €310.7 million - an increase of 30.6 per cent over the corresponding month in 2023.

The average expenditure per night was estimated at €153.3.