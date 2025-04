A 46-year-old Transport Malta official was seriously injured in a crash at 2am on Friday in Mosta.

The police said the man, from Rabat, was driving a BMW motorbike in Triq iż-Żejfa. The other vehicle involved in the crash - a Peugeot 206 - was being driven by a 54-year-old man from Naxxar.

The TM official was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.