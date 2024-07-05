Jon Mallia’s series Każin on GO TV channel Tokis will on Friday debate British colonialism in Malta: was it a good or bad experience?

Defending the hotly-debated statement in favour of the colonial years, 60 years after Independence, will be Edward Warrington from the University of Malta and historian Simon Cusens, while authors and academics Immanuel Mifsud and Charles Xuereb will argue for its negative practices and consequences.

The debate starts at 8.40pm. A live audience of about 60 persons will electronically register their vote at the start, in the middle and at the end of the debate.

More information is available on the Facebook page Il-Każin fuq Tokis.