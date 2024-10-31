Two motorcyclists were grievously injured on Wednesday in two separate accidents - one in Żejtun and the other one in Kirkop.

The police said the first accident was reported on Triq Għar Dalam, Żejtun, at 4.15pm. 

A 31-year-old Għaxaq man was grievously injured when his Yamaha GPD was involved in a crash with a Suzuki Swift driven by a 46-year-old from Għaxaq.

Four hours later, a 29-year-old man from Marsa driving a Suzuki GSX was grievously injured in a crash that involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 34-year-old man from Kirkop.

This second accident was reported at 8.30pm on Triq il-Belt Valletta, Kirkop.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

 

