Two motorcyclists were grievously injured on Wednesday in two separate accidents - one in Żejtun and the other one in Kirkop.

The police said the first accident was reported on Triq Għar Dalam, Żejtun, at 4.15pm.

A 31-year-old Għaxaq man was grievously injured when his Yamaha GPD was involved in a crash with a Suzuki Swift driven by a 46-year-old from Għaxaq.

Four hours later, a 29-year-old man from Marsa driving a Suzuki GSX was grievously injured in a crash that involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 34-year-old man from Kirkop.

This second accident was reported at 8.30pm on Triq il-Belt Valletta, Kirkop.

Police investigations are ongoing.