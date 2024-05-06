A group of university NGOs has condemned comments by the prime minister against the magistrate who headed the Vitals inquiry.

"The Rule of Law requires that the judiciary is allowed to function without undue pressure. Comments made by the highest government officials which devalue the work and tarnish the reputation and integrity of the judiciary have no place in a parliamentary democracy founded on the rule of law, the NGOs said.

The statement was signed by the Law Students Society, Junior Chamber of Advocates, ESA Earth Systems Association, MIRSA : Malta International Relations Student Association, MBSA - Medical Biochemistry Students' Association, UOMSDM - Studenti Demokristjani Maltin, SĦS - Studenti Ħarsien Soċjali, University of Malta Rowing Club, JEF Malta, MKSA - Media & Knowledge Sciences Association, KSU - Kunsill Studenti Universitarji, MMSA - Malta Medical Students' Association, UESA - University Engineering Students’ Association, USPA - University Students of Performing Arts Association, CSA - Criminology Students' Association, ALLT - Association of Linguistics and Language Technology, Malta Association of Dental Students, Betapsi Malta, TDM 2000 Malta, S-Cubed - Science Students' Society and ICTSA - ICT Students' Association.

The prime minister repeatedly hit out at Gabriella Vella last week for concluding her inquiry weeks before MEP and local council elections in June. The magistrate was also criticised by former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

On Wednesday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said police protection should be provided for the magistrate.“We are in an unprecedented situation, the judiciary is under threat and that is unacceptable,” Grech said. “It is very dangerous that the prime minister does not understand that he cannot attack the judiciary but has an obligation to protect it” he argued.

The Chamber of Advocates last week also accused the prime minister of unleashing a direct attack on the judiciary and said the judiciary should be allowed to work without interference.

“It was only the judiciary that can safeguard the rule of law and guarantee justice for all. It should not be criticised for political or partisan reasons,” the chamber said.