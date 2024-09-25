Three slime toys are being withdrawn from shops as they do not comply with the Toy Safety Directive and applicable European standards the consumer affairs authority said on Wednesday.

It said the toys contain high levels of boron, a chemical that, in excessive amounts can pose significant health risks to children. Ingestion or prolonged contact with boron can lead to serious health issues, including damage to the reproductive system.

The products are Unicorn Slime (Model No. 13260, Bar Code: 5905323214620), Putty Slime (Model No. 13261, Bar Code: 5905323214637) and Slime Crystal (Model No. CC10134, Bar Code: 5356918101342).

Consumers who have bought any of the products should refrain from using them and, where possible, return them to the shops, the authority said.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, either by replacing the non-compliant product with a similar one or if such a replacement is not possible, by offering full refund of the amount paid.

Consumers were reminded to check the Safety Gate platform found in the following link https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen/webReport before purchasing products in case the product they are about to purchase is a recalled one.