The Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament established at the Porto Salvo parish church of Valletta is marking the 450th anniversary of its foundation with a solemn Pontifical concelebrated mass at St Dominic parish church on February 19 at 6.15pm. The main celebrant will be Mgr George Frendo OP, Archbishop Emeritus of Tiranë-Durrës, Albania, assisted by the Dominican friars and other priests.

The Confraternities of the Blessed Sacrament, whose main aim was to honour the Blessed Sacrament, became important after the Council of Trent, since their role was to implement the teaching of that council on the Blessed Sacrament. These confraternities were introduced in Malta during the Apostolic Visitation of Mgr Pietru Duzzina, in 1575. He established confraternities in every parish, including the one at Porto Salvo parish.

The main feast that these confraternities celebrate is the Corpus Christi. But the primary aim was of transporting the Blessed Sacrament to sick people in their homes.