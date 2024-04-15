“We favour the simple expression of the complex thought. We are for the large shape because it has the impact of the unequivocal. We wish to reassert the picture plane. We are for flat forms because they destroy illusion and reveal truth.”

In 1943, Mark Rothko and Adolph Gottlieb vocalised their thoughts and concerns on the relationship between artists, artworks and the audience in a joint manifesto, which was originally published in the New York Times, that same year. In this manifesto, Rothko and Gottlieb describe their understandings of artistic practice in relation to the audience.

With this in mind, Simple Expressions of Complex Thoughts is an exhibition curated by the present author, as part of the Strada Stretta programme within the Valletta Cultural Agency, on the occasion of maltabiennale.art 2024.

In today’s world, the shock value in art is being questioned further, especially in relation to the notions of provocation and controversy. Do we need to shout to make ourselves heard? Do we need to spark controversy to challenge the times? Do we need to succumb to trends to remain relevant?

Such questions merit reflection, especially in an age when nothing seems to shock anymore; when everything has been done and there seems to be no further boundaries to push, or rules to break. Perhaps it is through the subtle nuances, the simple expressions of complex thoughts, that one may find meaning. Meaning is no more than a connection, and that connection is fostered by the marriage between the picture and the onlooker, the artist and the audience, which ultimately does not necessarily have to be imposed.

Watering (2024) by Lihong Bai

Simple Expressions of Complex Thoughts thus stems from Rothko and Gottlieb’s manifesto, as a contemporary understanding of their established principles, which seem to have been lost due to the over-searching for meaning. In a society that is drowned in complexity, this exhibition encourages the viewer to look towards simplicity, thus fostering a connection between the artworks and the audience.

However, as Hans Georg-Gadamer describes, one mustn’t limit their perspective to a singular worldview. Rather, one should look at the fusion of horizons. Culture does not exist in a vacuum. Complex are the thoughts that are present and evoking within society, but simple is their transmission to the public.

With this in mind, perhaps the nexus of this exhibition is in fact its means of reflection. From a socio-political and cultural context, this exhibition offers the opportunity for the viewers to reflect on a number of affairs, primarily stemming from personal experience. The simple expressions of complex thoughts are ultimately no more than a reflection of ourselves, our state of being, and our frame of mind.

As previously mentioned, the reason why we are drawn to certain works and not others is because we are drawn to their aura. Their aura aligns with our aura – the personal and the universal become one, united by a global search for meaning amidst complexity.

The exhibition centres its focus as an amalgamation of several elements: ranging from the artworks to the set-design, atmosphere and viewer experience. Conceptually, it is divided in a narrative-like structure, though it is devoid of a linear narrative pattern. Rather, it focuses on the derivation of Rothko and Gottlieb’s words and critically analyses their relation to the contemporary day.

Upon entering the venue, the exhibition is divided between three rooms, with each room serving the purpose of a different Act. Act I (Main Room), consists of painterly works by Lihong Bai (CHN) and Alex Dalli (MT), as well as photographs by Luke Azzopardi (MT) and sculptures by Antoine Farrugia (MT) and Aaron Bezzina (MT). This room falls under the title of the Room of Meditation and is dominated by the colour red.

Such themes are also explored through a performative lens in Lihong Bai’s live performance, entitled The Joy of Fish and Water. Following the kinetic pull of the drapery, the viewers are then invited to proceed into Act II. Sculptures by Antoine Farrugia, paintings by Alex Dalli and photographs by Luke Azzopardi are further exhibited here, as well as additional paintings by Noel Attard (MT). Without imposing a narrative upon the viewers, this is the Room of Simplicity.

Lastly, the viewers are then led into Act III, which is the third and final room. This is the Room of Mortality. The notions of life and death lay at the basis of the artworks in this room, and their complexity tugs at the heartstrings of the viewer through a multicultural lens. Polo Farrera (MX) and Jeremy Chih-Hao Chuang (TW) present two video works, which both deal with the complex nature around this theme within their respective cultures. The absence and presence of colour complement their works, thus stimulating a dialogue leading to audience participation.

The day diludes the shadows (2021) by Polo Farrera Cuevas

This selection of artists and artworks have been chosen based on their relation to the overarching theme. Their works are not a direct response to Rothko and Gottlieb’s words, but rather, they are personal reflections of contemporary understandings.

This collective grouping of artists, which is inherently transnational, are united by their collective search for personal meaning in their respective art forms and media. Whether it is through the mediums of paintings, sculpture, photography or videography, the artists are united by the way in which they channel their complex thoughts into simple expressions.

Ultimately, their meaning is received by you, the viewer, and therefore, I offer you the space to reflect and search upon your own complex thoughts, and channel them through the simple expressions offered by these artists.

The exhibition is currently on at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta, until April 21. Entrance is free of charge. The exhibition will be open every day from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. More information can be found on The Strada Stretta Programme and Valletta Cultural Agency pages on Facebook.