A volleyball marathon that started on Friday and ended at midnight on Sunday raised €466,688 in aid of Dar tal-Providenza.

A total of 40 players participated in the 53-hour BOV volleyball marathon launched at 6pm on Friday by President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Fr Martin Micallef, Director of Dar tal-Providenza, thanked the donors, players, 200 volunteers, members of the organising committee, sponsors, TV stations that broadcast the marathon, singers and bands, and members of the police force who helped out.

Archbishop Charles J Scicluna celebrated mass with Fr Micallef during the marathon.