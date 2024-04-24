Voting documents will start being distributed by police officers to eligible voters as of Saturday.

The Electoral Commission said distribution of the documents - which will continue until May 11 - will take place between 8am and 1pm and 3pm and 9pm.

Voting documents will be delivered only to the address where the voter is registered.

Those receiving the voting documents will be asked to confirm receipt by signing on a mobile device provided by the police officer, instead of a register as used to be done in the past.

Political party representatives will be allowed to accompany officers during the delivery of the voting documents.

Party representatives will be wearing an authorisation tag issued by the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the commission also said that independent candidates and registered political parties contesting the European Parliament and Local Council elections can nominate assistant electoral commissioners, counting staff and party agents up until April 27.