The Environmental Health Directorate has warned that Made Good Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars, must not be consumed since they may potentially contain foreign bodies - pieces of metal.

Further information is available from the Environmental Health Services on telephone number 21337333 or by email on admin.ehd@gov.mt https://www.facebook.com/EHDMalta or https://environmentalhealth.gov.mt

Salmonella warning

This product may be contaminated with salmonella, the Environmental Health Directorate said.

The Environmental Health Directorate also warned against consumption of Bigi-mama Egusi Grounded since it may potentially be contaminated with Salmonella.