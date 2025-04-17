The incinerator at Marsa has received international health and safety certification, WasteServ said on Thursday.

In a statement WasteServ said the incinerator has obtained ISO45001 certification, the world’s international standard for health and safety despite presenting “a challenging working environment”.

The Marsa incinerator is the second WasteServ facility to obtain this recognition. The Gozo plant is already certified and WasteServ is now expecting to obtain the same standards for its Magħtab facility shortly, a WasteServ spokesperson said.

It added that international independent insurance risk assessors have concluded that WasteServ is “well-resourced with qualified personnel stationed at each site”.

“Over the past five years, the organisation has tripled its Health Department’s personnel, with 25 highly qualified officials today forming part of the team, in addition to health and safety leaders at each site,” WasteServ said.

The company added it had allocated €2 million to improve safety initiatives.