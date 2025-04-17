The public transport schedule will be extended by 400 daily journeys starting from this Sunday with 25 new buses added to the network, transport minister Chris Bonett announced on Thursday as “significant changes” to the public transport network were revealed.

The first measures from the ‘Reshaping our Mobility’ initiative entered into force with new routes in several areas including industrial ones, modifications to existing routes to reach residential areas that were previously not covered by the service and increased frequency on several popular routes.

Trips will start earlier to better serve workers and students while there will be adjustments to the schedule to better correspond to commuters’ daily life.

The update involved an investment of €6 million and the addition of 25 new buses which were put into service in recent weeks.

Malta Public Transport general manager Konrad Pule said the new buses are “slightly different” with more seating instead of standing, more space for bags and even luggage compartments, free Wi-Fi and USB chargers on each seat.

“We felt that these buses would be more suitable,” Pule said.

Last month the number of passengers using public transport increased by almost 11 per cent. Since January the number of public transport journeys has increased by 7.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, which was a record year with more than 75 million journeys.

Unveiling the new network changes, Bonett said they are built on three main principles where routes are kept as direct as possible to improve efficiency, service workers in industrial areas as well as improve connectivity to educational institutions.

He added these reforms are being announced at a time when the use of public transport continues to grow “with a clear signal that when a better service is offered, people will respond”

"Public transport in Malta can and should be a pillar of modern mobility offering a reliable, safe and sustainable alternative for all. This important measure marks the beginning of our plan to offer solutions to the mobility needs of the people," Bonett said.

The full list of new routes which will come into force from April 20 can be viewed here.