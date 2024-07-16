The European Parliament has convened for a new session and voting to take place for the election of its president.

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola is favourite to win a second 30-month term, but she is being challenged by Spanish MEP Irene Montero, who was nominated by The Left political group shortly before the deadline for nominations closed on Monday. The result of the election is due to be announced at about 11.30am.

Proceedings can be followed below.

We must be the ones to push legislation the people want - Metsola

In a pre-voting address, Metsola told the MEPs that for her, Europe was worth fighting for.

Europe was never perfect, "but we looked to the European Parliament, this Strasbourg hemicycle, as a symbol of standards, of opportunity, of reconciliation. It was our guarantee of the rule of law, of equality, of democracy, of liberty, of prosperity. It gave us all a chance to dream of a future where our potential is not limited."

Metsola said this is what Europe meant to millions of people. That was what Europe meant to her and millions of others still.

“My passion for our project has not dimmed. I want to help build it better, I want to help bridge the remaining gaps between what people expect from Europe and what we can deliver. And so, I am here to ask for your trust and your vote to allow us to continue together for the next two and a half years and prove to every girl and boy watching today that in our Europe, even these unlikely journeys are indeed possible.”

Metsola said that the the challenges coming Europe’s way would require strong leadership.

“This last mandate, we have learned that the future is anything but predictable. But come what may, I will keep working with all of you to enable us to face the tests when they do come.”

Metsola paid tribute to her predecessor David Sassoli who passed away in office.

She said that this must be a House that would not be afraid to lead and to change.

“We have started but we are not yet finished. We need to strengthen and streamline our operations to ensure that this Parliament can be the legislative and political powerhouse that we want it to be. This means we must keep up the pressure to ensure a right of initiative, that we are able to improve our scrutiny and inquiry powers, hold other Institutions to account and address remaining institutional imbalances.”

Metsola also insisted that “this must be a strong Parliament in a strong Union. This is what the treaties intend us to be. This is what people need us to be.”

“We cannot accept that our role as Parliamentarians is diluted. Parliamentaryism must be strengthened.”

Metsola said that MEPs need to be empowered and supported. "We must be the ones who push the legislation our people want. And we will do what is necessary to achieve that. Metsola argued that Parliament must be one of debate and respect.

“This must be a Parliament where red-tape and unnecessary bureaucracy is cut, where simplification means we are less about ticking boxes and more about common sense.”

She said that MEPs must form part of a Parliament of integrity, “where we are accountable and open.”

"People will look to us for direction on the rule of law, on Ukraine’s needs, on amplifying the voice of humanity in the Middle East in the search for a sustainable peace."

She said that MEPs have to stick to their commitments and keep the Union as the global leader of rights, of equality, of security, of climate, of opportunity, of competitive, free but fair markets, with a strong social pillar that allows everyone to be whoever they wish to be and where no one is left behind.

Metsola concluded by saying that she would never shy away from taking the difficult decisions.

“My door will always remain open. Members will be treated fairly and with dignity. As President, you know that I am able to both stand up for our Parliament and build bridges across the political divide.”

Finally she told MEPs that if they were to lend her their trust, she will not let them down.