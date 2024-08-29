Have you received an "urgent" WhatsApp message from your friend asking you to send them a code recently?

That 'friend' is no friend at all but a scammer trying to worm their way into kicking you out of your WhatsApp account.

Police have urged the public to take more care as reports of WhatsApp attacks are on the rise, with scammers even managing to trap people like academic and radio host Andrew Azzopardi.

Here's what you should do if you've received one of these messages or have lost access to your WhatsApp account.