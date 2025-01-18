A group of veterinarians in Istanbul were left amazed when a dog’s motherly instinct kicked in and she brought her sick puppy to their clinic earlier this week.

The heroic mother was videoed carrying her unconscious, hypothermic puppy to the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary in Istanbul so the puppy could get the care it needed.

According to staff at the veterinary clinic, an individual arrived at the clinic earlier that week with a sickly puppy she found on the street. The staff began to nurse the little dog back to health.

A short while later, it was the puppy’s mother who came to the clinic’s door, this time carrying another puppy in need of help.

The heartwarming moment was captured on the veterinary’s CCTV footage and has gone viral.

“We were very surprised when we saw the dog,” veterinarian Baturay Oğan told Turkish media houses.

“We thought the puppy was dead at first, but when he examined him, we realised that his heart was beating very slowly.”

Racing against time, the puppy received emergency treatment, with his mother staying by his side the whole time.

The mother and her puppy are now recovering at the vet. Photo: beylikduzu_alfa_veteriner

Due to the quick action and care of the staff, the puppy survived.

Oğan believes the dog had given birth weeks earlier but was separated from the pups. Without their mother’s warmth, the puppies had become hypothermic. The mother dog followed the individual who took her first puppy to the vet.

While the rest of the litter did not survive, the mother dog’s quick actions not only saved one of her pups but had reunited her with another one.

“Their health is good, and the mother dog and the puppies are staying with us.”