Footage has emerged on social media of the horrific moment a tour bus plunged into the Italian river Po in Turin, killing the driver.

Italian media reported that there were no passengers aboard at the time, and the driver, Nicola Di Carlo, was pulled out of the river alive. However, the 64-year-old died soon after.

Three pedestrians were injured.

The chilling footage shows the bus rolling back near the Vittorio Emanuele bridge.

Pedestrians are heard shouting while motorists sound their horns in an attempt to warn the driver.

The driver was reportedly pulled out by bystanders, but first aid efforts were unable to save him.