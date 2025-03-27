Marjorie Taylor Greene told a Sky News journalist to "go back" to the UK when the British reporter attempted to ask the US Republican congresswoman about the so-called Signalgate scandal.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Sky News reporter Martha Kelner ‘Why don’t you go back to your country?’ Video: SkyNews

Earlier this week, the Atlantic Magazine published the transcript of messages accidentally shared with its editor in a chat group of senior US officials on Signal, a commercially available messaging app.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed details in the chat, including the times of strikes on Iran-backed Huthi rebels and the type of aircraft, missiles and drones used, before the attacks happened, the Atlantic said.

It was National Security Advisor Mike Waltz who mistakenly added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat, sparking what has been dubbed "Signalgate" in the biggest scandal since Trump returned to power in January.

On Wednesday, Sky's Martha Kelner asked Greene about the accidental leaking of the sensitive text messages.

Greene skirted the questions, and at one point asked: “Wait, what country are you from?”

When Kelner replied she was from the UK, Greene snapped: “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?”

When Kelner asked whether she was concerned about American lives being put at risk, Greene replied: "Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?”

Greene ignored Kelner and turned to another journalist, who identified himself as American and asked Greene to answer Kelner’s question.

But Greene stood by her refusal.