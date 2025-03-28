A 35-year-old man from Wales pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a motorbike and crashing into a car with it.

Luke Robert Purnell admitted to stealing the motorbike worth €2,333 from Triq San Ġorġ, St Julians and hitting a car last Thursday afternoon after the police viewed CCTV footage.

Inspector Darryl Farr told the court that police were informed that at around 5.30pm a motorbike was stolen by a man who was later seen fleeing the scene. When they viewed the footage they discovered the crime was committed by a person from the United Kingdom, he said.

The Police therefore went looking for the man in several bars in the area and there they managed to find a friend of his who did not want to give much information but did reveal which hotel he was staying at.

The Police went to the hotel where they were told Purnell was in room 439. When the Police knocked on the hotel room door, a person who had nothing to do with the case opened it. However, it turned out that the accused was there wearing the same clothes that he was wearing when he committed the robbery.

In addition to being charged with stealing a motorbike, Purnell was also charged with driving without a licence and without a 'crash helmet'.

At first the accused did not want a lawyer to assist him in the case, with the Court informing him that if he were to apply for bail he would have a problem.

Lawyer Sarah Vassallo Giliberti later appeared on his behalf.

The accused decided to admit the charges with the Court giving him a chance to reconsider. He confirmed his admission.

The Prosecution was led by Inspector Darryl Farr together with Lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov, from the Attorney General's Office. The sentence will be given next Tuesday.