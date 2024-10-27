WH Partners has opened a new office in Rome, Italy. WH Partners Italy will operate under the leadership of Quirino Mancini and Andrea Marchetti.

Mancini is one of the leading Italian sports, media and gambling lawyers, having over 20 years of partner level experience. He acts for many online and land-based companies operating in Italy and internationally, advising them on legal, licensing, regulatory compliance and other operational matters.

Marchetti is a seasoned corporate and M&A attorney with extensive experience across a wide range of industries, including new technologies, life sciences and healthcare, energy and manufacturing. He has successfully advised clients on complex mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, specialising in cross-border transactions.

This expansion marks the firm’s latest step in strengthening its European footprint.

“We are excited to launch WH Partners Italy and welcome Quirino, Andrea and the rest of the team to our firm,” said James Scicluna, co-founder and managing partner at WH Partners.

“Our partnership is built on a long-standing professional relationship with them. We have worked with both Quirino and Andrea for many years and have been consistently impressed by their commitment to deliver outstanding results for clients. Recognising that our clients need an ever-more multi-jurisdictional approach, we believe this is a significant step forward in growing our firm’s international reach in a manner which strategically benefits our clients.”

Mancini, partner and director WH Partners Italy, said: “It is a true pleasure to join WH Partners, a firm known for its global outlook, forward thinking approach and commitment to clients. The Italian legal market is complex and full of opportunities at the same time. I have worked closely with the WH Partners team for years; thus, our partnership is a natural fit, and we are excited to be able to service clients across multiple jurisdictions.”

Marchetti, also partner and director WH Partners Italy, added: “We’ve built a practice in Italy that’s adept at navigating the intricacies of both local and international legal landscapes, and now we have the opportunity to leverage WH Partners’ resources and experience to better serve our clients. We join a dynamic organisation that values innovation to offer globally informed legal services. My partners and I look forward to establishing the Italy office as one key part of the firm’s international network.”

At the onset, WH Partners Italy team includes three partners: Mancini, Marchetti and Pietro Rossi, although the firm plans to progressively and organically grow its team in the coming months.

The Rome office will provide a full range of legal services across corporate/M&A, commercial litigation, gaming and gambling, technology, life sciences, insurance, real estate, banking and finance, intellectual property, insolvency and restructuring, tax and corporate services. WH Partners Italy’s lawyers will work closely with WH Partners’ lawyers in other jurisdictions, as part of WH Partners’ multi-territory practice groups, servicing both domestic and international businesses.