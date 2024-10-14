MUSIC

Take That: The Greatest Weekend

Legendary 1990s British group Take That are coming to Malta for a four-day event between October 17 and 20.

The pop trio will be performing their album Everything Changes in full for the first time on October 19 and their greatest hits on October 20 at the new concert area in Ta' Qali.

They will be supported by Sugababes, Ella Henderson and Gok Wan on October 19 and by Sam Ryder, Daniel Bedingfield and Heather Small on October 20.

Besides, there will be nightclub events and pool and boat parties during the four-day extravaganza.

For more information and tickets, visit maltashows.com.

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Beatfest

Following the busy summer months in the main theatre, the Iljieli fit-Teatru series returns to the Pjazza Teatru Rjal Green Room on October 14 at 7.30pm.

Beatfest resumes with an evening of country music that will feature one of Malta's most versatile artists in the genre: Marty Rivers, also known as the Maltese Falcon, together with his band.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt.

Marty Rivers. Photo: Facebook/Marty Rivers

MSA – ConTempo Series

Sandro Zerafa and Vincent Bourgeyx will perform in a concert titled Last Night When We Were Young, as part of the Malta Society of Arts’ ConTempo Series programme on October 17 at 8pm.

The piano and guitar recital will pay tribute to the Great American Songbook.

The ConTempo Series, directed by Karl Fiorini, forms part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme 2024 and is being held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. Tickets are available here.

Sandro Zerafa (right) and Vincent Bourgeyx

Accept – Live in Concert

German heavy metal band Accept will be playing at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann on October 18 as part of their Full Metal Assault Tour.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Heavy metal band Accept. Photo: Michael McGrath

Stilel Taħt il-Kampnar

The Mqabba local council is hosting an evening of music in the village square on October 18.

Performing during the second edition of Stilel taħt il-kampnar will be Ivan Grech, Gaia Cauchi and Lapes, besides local artists.

Entry is free.

Definitely Dylan

Dario Genovese will be headlining an event dedicated to the music of American legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan at the Mae West, in Strait Street, Valletta, on October 18, at 8pm.

Genovese will be playing alongside a talented group of musicians − Daniel Micallef on guitars, Neville Mallia on bass, Jean Paul Borg on drums and Mark Kram on keyboards − and a number of special guests.

The event forms part of the the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Strada Stretta programme. Entrance is free.

The event’s poster

Night at the Movies

The Malta Police Band is presenting a vocal and instrumental concert of film music at the Sir Temi Zammit Auditorium, University of Malta, on October 19 at 8.30pm.

They will be playing themes from popular films such as Aladdin, Pirates of the Caribbean and Les Misèrables, among many others.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Trakafest: Word Music Festival

The fifth edition of the festival dedicated to world music is being held at the BMX Warehouse, Pembroke, on October 18 and 19.

There will be a series of workshops on percussion, tambourine, juggling, Cuban dance and yoga, among others, besides various performances and an artisan market.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Revellers at last year's event. Photo: Facebook/Trakafest

THEATRE

Għanjiet il-Baħħ

Following its sold-out run in the UK and a 2023 Olivier Award nomination, Blackout Songs by Joe White transfers to the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre in Valletta from October 18 to 27.

Under the direction of Toni Attard and translated into Maltese by Mark Vella, the play captures a chance encounter at an AA meeting that draws two individuals into a crazy, passionate bond.

Then later, once they are drinking again, they both have this almost-feeling that they might have met before.

The performance, in Maltese with English surtitles, will be played by Jacob Piccinino and Simone Spiteri. It is certified 16+. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Simone Spiteri in Għanjiet il-Baħħ. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Brighton Beach Memoirs

MADC is presenting the Broadway classic Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon at its Playhouse in Santa Venera from October 18 to 27 at 7.30pm.

The play, certified 14, is the US playwright’s semi-autobiographical bittersweet memoir as a young teen in 1937 living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up.

Directed by Tyrone Grima, the coming-of-age comedy stars Antonella Axisa, Edward Caruana Galizia, Erica Muscat, Luke Chappell, Bernard Zammit, Thea Costa and Leah Grech.

Tickets from madc.com.mt. The show is supported by MCAST.

The cast of Brighton Beach Memoirs: (from left) Bernard Zammit, Edward Caruana Galizia, Antonella Axisa and Luke Chappell. Photo: Justin Mamo

Ċetta from Valletta

A comedy inspired by Paul Arnaud’s song Ċetta from Valletta is being staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta again from October 16 to 20.

The story is set in the early 1950s and follows a young female singer who performs in Strait Street, Valletta, while dreaming of working at Caffé Premier in Pjazza Reġina instead.

The cast includes Laura Bruno in the title role, Frida Cauchi, Hermann Bonaci, Jeremy Grech, Maria Bonaci, Ray Abdilla, Simon Curmi, Michael Tabone and Ishmael Grech.

The show, certified 12+, features a script by Frida Cauchi and lyrics by Joe Julian Farrugia, direction by Hermann Bonaci and musical direction by Joe Brown.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Laura Bruno will play the title role. Photo: Hermann Bonaci Productions

Danusan & Friends

Comedy duo Danusan and some special guests are presenting a new sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium until November 2.

The show is certified 14+. For tickets, log on to ticketmonti.com. Tickets for some of the shows are already sold out.

Macbeth

TOI TOI for Schools is staging Shakespeare's Macbeth at St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, between October 16 and 18 at 10am for schools and for the public on the 18th at 7.30pm.

Adapted and directed by Philip Leone Ganado, the play features a cast of characters played by a talented troupe of players. It is certified 13+.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin

The award-winning production team behind It-Teatru tal-Miskin is staging an evocative new queer musical in Maltese until October 27. Penned by Luke Saydon, Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin is inspired by true Maltese queer stories.

The plot is set in a secret club in the 1980s − a place of irreverence where men are free of all inhibitions. But one day, AIDS rears its ugly head and the music stops.

Directed by Denise Mulholland and movement directed by Chakib Zidi, the production features a stellar cast, namely Jamie Cardona, Luke Saydon, Ryan Grech, Raphael Pace and Josette Ciappara.

Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin is rated 15+ and will be performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre with English surtitles on October 17, 19, 24 and 26, with Maltese surtitles on October 20.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, MGRM & HIV Malta.

Luke Saydon in Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin. Photo: Lindsey Bahia

MISCELLANEOUS

Aurora International Folk Festival

The event's poster

The fifth edition of the Aurora International Folk Festival will be held at the Gozo Citadel between October 18 and 20.

This year, apart from the resident Aurora Folk Group, other groups from Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Serbia and the US will be performing.

The event is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Victoria local council. For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Children Cinema Day

KRS Releasing Ltd is organising another Children Cinema Day, with discounted entry for parents or guardians and children at all local cinemas (before 7pm) on October 19.

The film programme includes Garfield: The Movie, Inside Out 2 and The Wild Robot.

For schedules, visit the websites of the various cinemas.

Fuq il-Festa

A community event celebrating the Maltese festa’s official recognition by UNESCO as being part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, will be held in Valletta on October 19.

The programme will kick off with mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral at 5.30pm, to be followed by a corteo, with the participation of musical associations and festival committees from all over Malta and Gozo, from the cathedral to the main stage in Triton Square.

There, there will be a variety of performances, including poetry readings, live music and installations. The square will also be decked with traditional displays, including feast decorations such as banners and pavilions. There will also be a number of workshops.

A limited and special edition deck of competitive cards titled Mazz Vari, featuring illustrations by illustrator Lella, and a commemorative book celebrating the traditions of Maltese festivals, will be distributed.

The event will also feature a performance by a massive band, formed by musicians from local music associations, and led by Capt. Jonathan Borg.

The celebrations will culminate with a synchronised fireworks display at 9pm.

Log on to https://fuqil-festa.art/ for all the details.

Triton Square will be decked with feast decorations on October 19. Photo: Facebook/Fuq il-festa

International Kite and Wind Festival

The seventh edition of the popular festival returns to Gozo on October 19 and 20 with a breathtaking array of kites in all shapes and sizes, thrilling windsurfing and kite surfing displays, and interactive workshops where one can craft their own kites.

Besides, there will be live cultural performances, local and international cuisine and crafts from local artisans.

The event is once again taking place in the San Dimitri chapel, area, Għarb. For more information, visit the Għarb local council Facebook page.

Giant kites being flown during a previous edition of the International Kite and Wind Festival. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Ġenna ta’ Ġonna

The Floriana local council is once again celebrating its gardens, history and heritage during another edition of Ġenna ta’ Ġonna on October 20.

Museums, historical buildings and places of interest, such as the Floriana Underground Railway Station and the Vilhena Underground Cistern, will be open for free and there will be activities for all the family.

There will also be a market set up by Eco Market Malta (also open on October 19 in front of the Phoenicia Hotel), while folk group Kantera will close the event.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The Vilhena Underground Cistern is among the Floriana attractions that will be open to the public on October 20. Photo: Facebook

