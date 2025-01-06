Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia, has questioned the government’s decision to no longer require builders to be on construction sites full-time.

The change was quietly ushered in during the Christmas break, when the government published two legal notices dealing with the construction sector – one removing the need for builders to be employed on sites full-time.

Another notice, meanwhile, means builders will no longer need to pass an exam to gain a license, instead able to opt for assessment by committee instead if they fail the test.

Responding to the development, Bonnici, whose son was killed in a construction collapse on government land in 2022 and who has been a vocal campaigner for reform in the sector, asked: “Why don't you want to protect us and our children?”

In a strongly worded Facebook post, she slammed the government for introducing the change “without consultation,” asking “where are the experts and politicians of goodwill?”

“Are we going to continue constructing with unskilled workers who are paid peanuts so the greedy and powerful continue lining their pockets?” she wrote.

Charging authorities with repeated “promises and empty words,” Bonnici stressed that construction sector reform was “not a question of [political] colour” and urged the public to “put pressure [on the authorities] to Malta can be safer and cleaner.”

“I want to remind you that the building that stole my son’s life was being constructed by carpenters. Who knows which other buildings they have built? I have nothing else to lose but there are others who have so much to lose”, she said.

“Who will take responsibility? Who is accountable when we lose another precious life?... Are you going to let my son and the other victims die in vain?”

In February last year, a public inquiry concluded Sofia had died in an essentially unregulated construction site with the state needing to bear responsibility.

While singling out key officials and state authorities for various failings, the inquiry noted the broader government apparatus was to blame for allowing a legislative mess to develop over the years.

The inquiry board noted Sofia had died at a site “not overseen by any regulatory authority,” with not a single inspector from any of the various state entities involved ever visiting the site.

Explaining its recent decision to remove the requirement for builders to be on sites full time, the government said the rule had been relaxed because “the market is bigger than licensed builders”, with the change designed to give “breathing space” to contractors operating on more than one site.