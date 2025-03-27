A health worker has described the shock of being in an ambulance that hit and killed a man and injured a woman in May last year.

Eric Saliba, an Emergency Ambulance Responder, was in the cabin of an ambulance assisting an elderly patient when he felt a "bang".

Joseph Grech, 48, died after being hit by the vehicle being driven by Eros Galea, 36, from Żejtun, who is accused of causing Grech’s death and having caused grievous injuries to another person. He is pleading not guilty.

Grech, a nursing aide, and 54-year-old Romanian Maria Miron were walking outside Mater Dei Hospital when they were hit by the ambulance. Grech was pronounced dead on site while Miron sustained grievous injuries.

On Thursday, Saliba took the witness stand and told a court that he was in the ambulance, Galea had been driving, with an elderly patient who had been picked up from an elderly home in Żejtun. The patient's case was classified as “code blue”, which means that the emergency necessitated two EARs but the patient’s needs did not require the use of nursing skills.

“I heard a bang and thought it was a normal collision. From where I was, in the back compartment of the ambulance, I could not see anything. The windows are tinted for privacy, and from the other window I could only see the clouds,” Saliba said, adding that he knew they had almost arrived at Mater Dei Hospital.

“I opened the side door and found a man lying on the ground. He was injured. Others from the Emergency Department had already arrived at the scene because they too heard a bang. I went to assist the woman, who was also on the ground,” Saliba said.

Emergency responders who came from Mater Dei Hospital performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Grech and he was rushed to Emergency. The witness assisted Miron.

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect that. I thought it was a normal collision,” Saliba said.

Emergency doctor Winston Bartolo also took the stand.

He had seen Miron both at the scene of the incident and later at the Emergency Department as he was the doctor to treat her injuries.

The doctor had classified her injuries as grievous, explaining to the court that the woman suffered fractures to her collarbone, right ribs and had a laceration in her left lung. The woman was placed in intensive care for some time.

“She was conscious but dazed,” Bartolo said when asked how he found her.

The case continues on May 6.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.

Lawyer Darlene Grima prosecuted on behalf of the AG’s Office, assisted by inspector Darryl Farr.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hilli assisted Galea.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Alessia Zammit McKeon appeared as parte civile for Grech’s family.

Lawyers David Bonello and Joseph Borda appeared as parte civile for Miron.