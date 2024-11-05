A 22-year-old Brazilian woman is under arrest after police caught her smuggling a kilogram of cocaine inside her body as she entered Malta.

The woman was stopped by airport officials on Sunday at 11am, who noticed her moving suspiciously after she disembarked a plane from Barcelona.

Photo: Malta Police CMRU

She tried to run away from the police but was quickly caught and made to undergo an X-Ray, which revealed sachets of a suspected drug inside her.

The woman was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital and was found to be smuggling 1kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of almost €130,000 inside her.

She is to be arraigned before Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Tuesday morning, the police said in a statement.