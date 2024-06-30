A woman died when a quadbike she was riding crashed off a cliff into the sea in Gozo on Saturday evening.

The accident happened at about 8pm on the cliff along one side of scenic Wied il-Mielaħ, well known for its rock arch, near Għarb.

The police said a quadbike that was being driven by a 47-year-old Italian man went out of control. The man jumped to safety as the quadbike crashed over the cliff edge and into the sea but the woman, 31, who was a passenger, fell into the sea.

Her body was recovered after a search, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The man was treated for slight injuries at Gozo hospital.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is holding an inquiry.

Other tragedies recalled

The accident recalled another tragedy, in June 2009, when a woman, taking a break on a cycling trip, stumbled and fell off the cliff into the sea, losing her life.

Her husband had told Times of Malta how he tried to grab her as she lost her balance at the top of the cliff, falling some 25 metres into the sea.

The tragedy was witnessed by a group of New Zealanders who were described by a Gozitan who was accompanying them as having been in ‘total panic'.

The scene after the 2009 tragedy.

A Swiss tourist also died in the same area in February 2018 when he too fell off the cliff accidentally,