A woman was seriously injured on Tuesday when the quadbike she was riding overturned, the police said in a statement.

Police were informed that at around 2.30 pm in Żebbuġ, Gozo, a 32-year-old French woman was riding on a Segway Snarler when she lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The incident occurred in the Gozitan countryside on Triq is-Sagħtrija, which is the road that leads to Wied il-Għasri and continues to Xwejni Bay if followed along the coast.

A medical team was called to the site and the woman was taken to the Gozo General Hospital where she was certified as having sustained serious injuries. ]

Magistrate Simone Grech has opened an inquiry into the incident and a police investigation is still ongoing.