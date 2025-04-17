A woman and her two rabbits were rescued from an apartment fire in Gżira in the early hours of Thursday morning by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The fire caused extensive damage in the woman’s kitchen as well as smoke damage throughout the rest of the residence, a CPD spokesman told Times of Malta.

Firefighters from fire stations two and four were called to the incident at around 3.40am. All residents from the apartment block were evacuated.

The woman was treated on site by the Mater Dei Hospital emergency department medical team after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The CPD said the fire was brought under control immediately and the woman’s two pet rabbits were safely rescued.