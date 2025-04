A 79-year old man from Żejtun was grievously injured on Thursday morning when the Honda motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision with a car, the police said.

The accident happened at 9.30am on Triq Tal-Barrani in Żejtun. The motorbike was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio driven by a 46-year-old man, also from Żejtun.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

The police are investigating.