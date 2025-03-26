World Social Work Day is a key calendar day through which social workers worldwide stand together to promote and celebrate their profession. World Social Work Day took place on March 18.

This year’s theme was ‘Strengthening intergenerational solidarity for enduring well-being’.

As part of the observance events, social workers from the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (Gozo) set up a number of stands around Gozo with the aim of raising awareness about the work they carry out and services offered. This was an opportunity to reach out to the community in an informal way.

The foundation, which caters for several individuals, families and children through its services, has broadened its outreach in a way that services can be delivered from Xewkija, Victoria, Marsalforn, Għajnsielem and the Gozo General Hospital.

The foundation ensures the provision of a holistic service and assistance to vulnerable individuals in Gozo, while also strengthening social connections within members of the community.

Services offered include domestic violence support and support for homeless people, social work, psychiatric and psychological services, looking after children, fostering, Home-Start, court services, supervised access visits, addiction prevention programmes, food distribution and an emergency on-call service.