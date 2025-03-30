During the first week of March, the Y don’t U dance team attended the Move It 2025 dance convention at the Excel Exhibition Centre in London, where they competed in the Starpower International Competition.

The event was filled with exciting dance masterclasses, stand visits and even a special moment where two of the team members assisted in an Acro class held by Acrotrix, a reputable London acrobatics school.

At the competition, the Y don’t U team placed first in ‘Musical Theatre Trio’ (Ria Gauci, Clarice Bugeja and Faith Abela), first in ‘Open Duo’ (Faith Abela and Zoe Scerri), and first in ‘Hip Hop solo’ (Faith Abela) thanks to choreographies by Marianna Micallef.

All routines placed in the ‘High Score Champions’ category, showcasing the talent and hard work of the dancers. Additionally, Faith Abela was honoured with a Judges’ Choice Award.

The team’s participation in the competition was supported by Visit Malta.