One Saturday every month, Żebbuġ children will have three hours to roam around some of the locality's streets without fearing they will be run over by cars.

The streets that will be closed to traffic will vary from month to month and will be announced on the Kunsill Lokali Ħaż-Żebbuġ Facebook page ahead of every second Saturday of the month.

The first event is planned for April 12 between 1pm and 4 pm.

The initiative is part of a project called Toroq Ħajjin, which is being organised in collaboration with the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.

The aim is "to revive the joy and nostalgia of childhoods spent playing safely in their neighbourhood streets".

Żebbuġ mayor Steve Zammit Lupi said the designated roads have been chosen by the locality's children’s council, which had proposed a safe space for children to come out to play and a chance for their parents to socialise and get to know their neighbours.

The foundations' chair, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, said the aspirations of the children’s council would play a crucial role in fostering a strong sense of community in the area.