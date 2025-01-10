The Electoral Commission said on Friday it will next week open the nomination process to elect a Żebbuġ local councillor following the death of councillor Godwin Grech.

Candidates can submit their nomination in person at the Electoral Office, Naxxar, from January 13 to 15, between 10am and noon.

They can also submit their nomination online here.

Prospective candidates must present their ID card.

If they are ill or abroad, the nomination form needs to be submitted by a representative of the candidate. The representative must present a power of attorney drawn up exclusively for this purpose and which is authenticated by a notary public.

A deposit of €90 has to be paid with every nomination.