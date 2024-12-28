Food couriers, care workers and Y-plate cab drivers should be automatically signed up to a union, left-wing think tank Żminijietna said on Saturday.

In a statement, the organisation urged the government to implement a “just system whereby workers are automatically unionised,” a move it said should happen next year.

“This could be achieved by introducing sectoral agreements in areas where workers are low-paid and unrepresented... mainly workers who work as food couriers, care workers and Y-plate [cab drivers],” the statement read.

Similar sectoral agreements could later be extended to fast-food chain workers, Żminijietna said.

Pointing to Italy, Norway and Denmark, where it said a similar system was already being introduced, the organisation said such moves had found support from the European Commission, noting an estimated 5.5 million food couriers were active in the EU.

"The argument raised by the food delivery companies for more work flexibility is understandable, but the principle of flexibility with security should remain the basis of this,” the organisation said.

“Malta should move away from an economic system based on a race to the bottom".

This is not the first time food courier membership of unions has been discussed; in July, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri urged striking Bolt food couriers to join a union while expressing his support for the workers’ industrial action over having their weekend delivery wages slashed.

Food delivery couriers have repeatedly complained about precarious working conditions, despite the government's efforts at implementing legislation guaranteeing rights for platform workers.