A Żurrieq jeweller who was savagely beaten and then left for dead by thieves has died.

Joseph Carabott, 67, who was married with children, was left brain-damaged and never recovered from the August 2023 assault.

His nephew Keith Carabott confirmed his death in a post on social media on Saturday morning.

“Uncle, you are now resting after the year and six months of misery they caused you,” he wrote. “They left you in a bed with no strength and no words, we will never forget.”

Carabott's nephew pays tribute to him. Photo: Facebook

Carabott was found by his children inside his jewellery store lying on the floor in a pool of blood, with his hands tied. They had gone to look for him after he did not turn up to go play tennis with his wife.

His son testified that the violent criminals had left their father in a state that was "worse than being dead".

Three people were subsequently arrested and charged with robbing the jeweller and assaulting him. One of the three pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years. She has since testified against the other two, telling the court how they beat Carabott when he tried to resist them, kicking him in the ribs and head.

Both the accused are pleading not guilty and the case against them continues.