A 24-hour marathon was held recently by Lions Club Mdina Malta Host in collaboration with HITT Malta Table Tennis Academy.

The event, held at Pembroke parish centre Kristu Irxoxt, was officially opened by Malta Olympic Committee general secretary Kevin Azzopardi. President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca also paid a visit and spoke to some of the young players participating in the marathon.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Project Blossom, which provides counselling and psychotherapy to students in schools. The Malta Trust Foundation project is implemented in a number of state-run schools across the Maltese islands.