The ADPD political party has issued a raft of proposals aimed at improving Malta's power grid and shifting the country to becoming carbon neutral.

It has also announced a public protest over the current spate of power cuts. It will be held outside parliament on Thursday evening.

In a press conference in front of the Energy Ministry, chairperson Sandra Gaucisaid that the country was on its knees due to continuous power cuts which had become a huge burden on families and businesses.

She blamed the current power crisis on overdevelopment, rapid population growth and inadequate infrastructure.

"The government is happy to have cheap labour, but it has not planned to adequately meet everyone’s needs,” she said.

ADPD PRO Brian Decelis said the party was proposing the following:

1. A stronger electricity distribution system;

2. A moratorium on big developments. The construction industry, he said, needs to be redimensioned to focus on the modernisation and renovation of buildings, not new builds.

3. Renovated buildings need to be zero-carbon, generating all the energy that they need. In time all buildings in Malta need to be modernized to become zero-carbon buildings.

4. Make energy cooperatives a part of the energy plan. These cooperatives will provide for electricity sources from renewable energy.

5. Reverse the 2006 rationalisation plan to meet sustainability and zero-carbon targets.

6. Make research on renewable energy and zero carbon a national priority. This is in view of the climate crisis.

7. Stop investing in fossil fuel infrastructure. This includes stopping the gas pipeline project and investing in sustainable alternatives.

8. Oblige industries to move towards zero carbon operations.

9. Modernise public buildings to become zero-carbon, by generating all the electricity they need.

10. Shift Malta to a wellbeing economy, one that is not based on the excessive use of natural resources, the exploitation of people, and dependence on imported energy.

ADPD deputy chairperson Mina Jack Tolu urged the public and all those impacted by the power cuts to sign a petition with ADPD’s proposals, which will be delivered to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.