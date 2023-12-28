The airport’s 2.4 kilometres-long secondary runway, originally constructed as an air force base when Malta was under British Rule, has been resurfaced.

Known as Runway 05-23, it is expected to be fully operational by the end of the week, with minor infrastructural works due in early January.

Apart from general aviation aircraft and aviation training institutions, the runway also carries 9% of the Malta International Airport's commercial movements.

The resurfacing of this runway was critical to ensure that rehabilitation works could be undertaken on the primary runway over the coming years.

“We set the ball rolling on this €14 million project in the first week of October and saw the project through to completion in under three months.

"It formed part of our airport's €250 million capital investment programme for the period covering 2023 until 2028, which will deliver significant upgrades aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of airport operations while developing the airport further,” MIA CEO Alan Borg said.

Director General for Civil Aviation at Transport Malta Charles Pace acknowledged that the restrictions were tough on the general aviation community, but the works were necessary.