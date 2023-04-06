In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – ALBERT. Tomorrow being his ninth anniversary. Wonderful and happy memories of a very special husband and father who loved and cared for us so much. May he rest in peace. Tessie, Alex, Caroline and Veronica and their families.

CALLEJA – CAROL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Gina, his children Nicole and Sacha and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASHA – CARMEN. Treasured memories on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louis, Claire and Corinne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUMBO. In ever loving memory of EILEEN, on the 39th anniversary of her death, always in our hearts. George, daughters Jackie and Annabelle.

MIFSUD – MARY, née Montanaro Gauci. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 31st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. George, Joyce and grandchildren. Eternal her memory.

TOLEDO – Chev. Dr RICHARD TOLEDO. Lovingly remembered, today the 45th anniversary of his death. Always in my prayers. Marian.

In loving memory of EMMANUEL MICALLEF today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and affection by his wife Maria Pia, his children Charles and wife Connie, Frida, widow of his son Tony, Mary Anne, Pauline and her husband Joe, Simon and his wife Doris, Josette and her husband Martin, his 10 grandchildren and six great-granchildren, other relatives and friends. Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, Loving you always, forgetting you never. Lord, grant him eternal rest.