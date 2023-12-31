Obituary

MANDUCA – ISABELLE went to meet the risen Lord on December 25. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Andrew and his wife Graziella, Christine and her husband John, her grandchildren Michael and Janice, Paul and Rachel, Michela and Mathew, Philippa and Nicholas, Shanna and Ryan, her great-grandchildren, her devoted carer Jinky, nephews and nieces. Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, January 2 at 9.30am at Ġesù Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Vincent and family.

BORG – SUNNY. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left this life so gracefully at the close of 2015. You continue to live on in our hearts. Peter and Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie. As always we shall raise a glass.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Remembering him on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their respective wives, grandchildren, family and friends.

PERICI – ROSEMARY. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Never a day goes by that you are not in my thoughts and my heart. Miss you so much. Victoria, Michael, Andrew, Mark and Sabrina and Atticus.

RANDON. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Therese, son Christopher, Jean Claude, his sister Mae, and relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SACCO – REMIĠ. Remembering with love and gratitude our dearest father and grandfather, especially today being the 19th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. May he rest in peace. His children Charles, Denise, Ninette, Leonard, Paul and Frank, their families and his many friends.

TESTA – CONNIE, née Fenech Soler. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Roger, Erika, Lara and George.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

