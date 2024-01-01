Obituary

FSADNI. On December 30, SAVIOUR, from Mdina residing in Attard, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sylvia, his children Simon and his wife Susanne, Ramon and his wife Tania, Dr Clayton and his wife Caroline, his grandchildren Nicole and her husband Silvan, Keira Ann and Catrina, his great-grandchild Emilia, his siblings and their respective spouses, his sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Wednesday, January 3, at 8.30am, for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, embrace him in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patricia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanna and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – JOAN. In ever-lasting memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her husband Albert Joseph and family. May she rest in peace.

CIAPPARA – ALFRED. In memory of a loving husband and a dear father, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts. His wife Hilda, his daughters, Corinne, Stephanie and Daniela, their husbands, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR – VICTORIA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her children Jeffrey, Godwin, Sheila, Lina, Lilian and Tania and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy, and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved father LOUIS on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by his children Paul, George and Marie, his son and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – ALBERT who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 1, 2016, at the age of 88. Always loved and remembered by his wife Doris, his children Mona and her husband Paul, Donald, his grandchildren Larissa, Benjamin and Danila, Nikki and Luke, Yanika and Andrew, Justin and Marie Claire, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – Fr JOHN VINCENT GATT, SJ, who died 17 years ago. Fondly remembered by his sister Marie Therese and all the family.

LAURENTI − FRANCIS X. In everlasting memory of our beloved Frans on his eighth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Victor and M’Lourdes, Bernadette and Frank, Lara, Benedicta, Francesca, Andrew. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK – MATTHEW, 1.1.2015. Dearest Matthew, rejoice eternally in God’s loving embrace, while I treasure you forever in my heart. So far and yet so close. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK. In loving memory of our dearest MATTHEW on the ninth anniversary of his tragic demise. Sadly missed by his aunt Danielle and cousins Julian, Sean and Elena. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK. In loving memory of a dear friend, MATTHEW, sadly lost too early on January 1, 2015. Sorely missed and always in our heart. Alex Scerri Herrera.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Forever in our hearts, forever missed, dearest Matthew. Family Psaila.

PORTANIER. In loving memory of our dear father, FRANCIS, today being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Edwina, George, Marie Claire and Louisette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 44 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

CARMELA CAMILLERI In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace. We miss you mum.

MEILAK In loving memory of our beloved MATTHEW on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his grandparents Tania and Martin Vassallo, his aunt and uncle Baudina and John and his cousins.

In loving memory of MATTHEW MEILAK LL.B; Dip. Notary Public on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life 30.8.1992-1.1.2015 There is a place in our hearts no one can fill We treasure our memories And move on with you Constantly in our thoughts and prayers Rest in Peace dear Matthew, Mamà, Papà and Bea

A whole year has passed without you JOHN JOSEPH MERCIECA and your very presence and love for me and dad filled our hearts. May you enjoy your dad in heaven and pray for me on this earth. Masses for the repose of his soul are being said in various churches. I miss you terribly. I love you. Till we meet again, your mother Mary Jane.

