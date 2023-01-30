OBITUARIES

HUBER. On January 28, LINA, aged 90, passed away peacefully joining her late husband Albert, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Josianne and her husband Andrew Degaetano, her son John and his wife Marika, her grandchildren Carla, Michela and her husband Timmy Sullivan and Aidan, and her great-grandchildren Harry and Matthew, her sisters-in-law Marie wife of Paul Borg Olivier, Anne wife of Tony Fleri Soler, Margaret, and her brother-in-law Joseph and his wife Patricia, her close friends and relatives Marlene Jaccarini and Joan Fleri-Soler, her nephews and nieces and their spouses, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AQUILINA. In loving memory of LUCIENNE on the first anniversary of her demise. Love preserved in memories is love that lasts eternally. Greatly and sadly missed by her husband Anthony, her children Fiona and Luigi and their respective families, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at the Collegiate church of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DALLI – CARMEN. In loving memory of our precious and much loved mama, today the fifth anniversary of her demise.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still

In our hearts you hold a place

No one else will ever fill.

Sadly missed by her children Donald, Denis, Marcel, Danielle, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, will be dedicated for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a dear father and grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. His sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB. In loving memory of CARMEL, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Antoinette, his sons and daughters, and their families. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.