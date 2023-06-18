Silver Wedding

Dr Louis Montebello and Dr Maria Pace

The marriage took place on June 20, 1998, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq. Congratulations and best wishes on your 25th wedding anniversary from your daughter Dr Gloria Montebello, family and friends.

Obituaries

ASCIAK. On Thursday, June 15, ALBERT, widower of Lilian, née Pillow, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Theresa and her husband John Galdes, his son Edward and his partner Diane, his beloved grandchildren Rachel, Emma, Andrew, Marc and Lara. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Mary Callus, Agnes Galea and Bernadette, his in-laws Marie Louise O’Dea, Joe Pillow, Mona and her husband Godwin Pace Bardon, Robert and Sarah Pillow and Norman and Maureen Pillow, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 19, at 9.15am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Maria Antonia Attard

ATTARD. Recalling in fondest memories MARIA ANTONIA, (aka Nina), from Victoria, Gozo, who died in her sleep at Santa Anna Residence on June 14 at the age of 94. Always held dearly and remembered with love and appreciation by her brother Joseph Attard and reunites in death with her late brothers Anton, Felic, Ġorġ and her late sisters Rita, Carmena and Maria-Anne Attard. Mourning her in death are all her nephews and nieces, their families and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Gozo General Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, at 4.30pm for the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Victoria where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 5pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Victoria Cemetery, Gozo. There she shall lie in eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On June 8, EMANUEL sive LINO, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be fondly remembered by his sons Anton and his wife Marisa, Franco and his wife Dawn, his grandchildren Andrew, Francesca and her husband Michael Farrugia, Michaela and her husband Phillip Seenan, great-grandchildren Sophia and Thomas, his brothers and sister, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, at 8am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the carers, nursing staff and doctors at St Joseph Ward 4, SVPR for all their love, care and dedication.

GRECH. On June 12, on her 74th birthday, TAZIANA, passed away peacefully at her home in Xemxija. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Maria and her husband Paul Vella, Helen and her husband Albert P Mamo, Anna and her husband George Camilleri, Amata and her husband Simon J Camilleri, and Frank Ellul, widower of her sister Veronica, her nephews and nieces Robert, Jevon, Sean, Vanessa, Mark, Christian, Lucienne, Danjela, John, William and their respective spouses, her great nephews and nieces whom she loved so fondly, other relatives and many friends in Malta and overseas. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 19, at 2.15pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. ENRICO, aka Henry or Harry, on June 17, aged 89 at the Sir Anthony Mamo Ocology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Loved by his wife Miriam, his daughters Natasha and her husband Srijesh Nair, Katia-Marie and Bernhard Wallner, as well as his adorable grandchildren Leah, Maya and Benedikt, his brother Alfred (Freddie), in-laws and many nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, at 1.15pm for St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2 pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to Hospice Malta and staff at the Palliative Ward and Fr Mario Attard for their unstinting care and support. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANCHÉ. On June 10, PHILOMENA, née Day, widow of Richard, aged 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved and sorely missed by her daughters Justine and Petra, her sister Margaret, family and friends around the world. Funeral will be held in the UK. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – HENRY V. On the 15th anniversary of his demise. Loved and remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

AMATO – VICTOR. In memory of a truly loved and much missed father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his passing into eternal life. His children and grandchildren.

GILI. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved father GUIDO on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH – LICIA, née Cauchi. Fond memories of our very dear and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today, the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – FRANCIS, ex PO 603. In loving memory of our dear, loving father on the anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Now joined by his wife and our dear mother Mary. We miss you and think of your loving kindness every day, your daughters Helen and Carmen and their families.

In everlasting memory and love of our dear GUNNEL VASSALLO, née OLSSON, who was taken away from us for her eternal rest 20 years ago tomorrow, June 19. Please think of her and pray with us. Her husband John, her children Henrik, Christina and Gustav, their spouses and children, her brother Christer and family as well as her friends in Sweden, Belgium and Malta.

In loving memory of MARYSE VELLA on the fifth anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Joe, children Noel and his wife Roberta, Paula and her husband Robert, her grandchildren Katia, Max, Daniel and Jeremy, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Thursday, June 22, at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In everlasting memory of ROBERT GAUCI BEM MBE on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Doris, his daughter Ruth and her husband Albert, his son Colin and his wife Melanie, his grandchildren Abigail, Kyle, Daniel and his fiancée Lisa, his great-grandchildren Giorgio, Giulia and Alessia. A Mass, for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Monday, 19th June, at 6pm at the church of the Frnaciscan Friars (Tas-Sokkors), Triq il- Franġiskani (Ex-Villambrosa Street), Ħamrun. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memoriam of PAWLU CAMILLERI who passed away to eternal life on July 6, 2009. In loving memory, on Father’s Day – Missing you Dad. This used to be a happy day, but now without you dad it’s just like any other day and easy to be sad… but I’m so glad that there exists a secret, special place, a place where I can go to hear your voice, and see your face… it’s somewhere where I know you’re safe and always smiling too and waiting there to cheer me every time I’m missing you.. for in this place the sun still shines, you’re happy and pain-free and still the special Dad who meant the world to me… you’ve been there every single day since we have been apart, and where is this special place, Dad? Why it’s right here in my heart! Your loving daughter Carmen. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAULINE M. BUTTIGIEG (February 15, 1940 – June 19, 2020). Don’t think of her as gone away. Her journey started three years ago. Life holds so many facets, this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing that we could know today how nothing but sadness can really pass away. And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much. Forever in my heart. - Joseph D. Buttigieg

To Thank

The family of MICHELE GRECH (Kelinu) who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 16, 2023 would like to thank Fr Joshua Cortis, Fr Ġwann Galea, Fr Claude Portelli, Fr Julian Cassar and Fr Marco Portelli who concelebrated Mass, relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards or in any way expressed sympathy on their sad loss. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The SPITERI family would like to thank Rev. Dr Martin Micallef, OFM Cap. and Rev. Mgr. Prof. Hector Scerri who concelebrated Mass. Our appreciation also goes to all those who attended the funeral service, sent donations, flowers and cards, or in any other way expressed sympathy on the great loss of our beloved GAETANO SPITERI a treasured husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on June 1, 2023. The family would like to thank the Management and staff at Dar l-Annunzjata, Tarxien, for their care and dedication. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

