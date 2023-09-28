Obituaries

Mary Azzopardi Mary Azzopardi

AZZOPARDI. On September 26, at Saint Vincent de Paul Residence, MARY, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her children Peppi and his wife Mandy, Simon and his wife Jennifer, Charles, Yvette and her husband Jesmond, her grandchildren John and his husband Michele, Stefan, Damian, Marija, Xandru, Owen, Craig and Gabrijel, her brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said on Saturday, September 30, at St Joseph parish church, Msida. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HIBBERD. On September 25, in Norwich, UK, JAMES (Jimmy), formerly of Paola, aged 88, passed away peacefully to eternal life. He leaves to mourn his loss his family and friends in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Malta. A prayer for the repose of his soul is kindly solicited.

ZAMMIT TABONA. On September 25, at St Catherine Home, JOAN, aged 95, of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Victor and his wife Anne, Joe and his wife Sarah, her grandchildren Andrew and his wife Barbara, Nick and his wife Yanika, Ben and Martina, Hannah and Paul, Mia and Tom, her much loved great-granddaughters Emma and Isla, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends among them her devoted friends Charles and Ersilia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 30, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the Zammit Tabona chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the sisters and carers of St Catherine Home, Attard, who took such good care of Joan these last few years.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our mother VIOLET, on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with love and great affection our father ORESTE and our brother EDGAR. All sorely missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for the repose of their soul.

FAVA – NICOLINA. On the third anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and deeply missed by her son David, his wife Zsofia and her grandchild Charles. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FISH – TIMOTHY. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and nannu on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his family. Merciful Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. Unforgettable, treasured memories of our dearest DENISE, on the 43rd anniversary of her passing away.

You are near even if we don’t see you

You are with us even if you are far away

You are in our hearts, in our thoughts

In our life always.

Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

PULLICINO – DENISE.

43 years have passed since the day I lost you,

My beautiful darling sister Denise.

Life was never the same without you. We were so close.

You were kind-hearted, sweet and gentle and I loved you dearly.

The youngest of us four, such a joy!

My heart aches in sadness and tears still flow.

You are always in my thoughts and prayers.

Forever loved and missed.

Marie.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 46th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Cherished memories of a most beloved husband and father MICHAEL DEBONO today the 24th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

