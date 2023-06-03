MOVEMENTS IN EQUITY & BOND INDICES

The MSE Equity Total Return Index recovered the previous week’s loss, as it closed 2.8% higher at 7,937.214 points. Out of 21 equities, eight headed north while another four closed in the opposite direction. A total weekly turnover of €1.3 million was generated across 202 transactions – up by €0.5 million from last week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined further, as it closed at 878.652 points, equivalent to a 0.1% decline. A total of 13 issues were active, six of which registered gains while another six closed in the red.

The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) headed the list of gainers with a 3% change in price, to close at €80.30. On the other hand, the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) lost 2.4%, ending the week at €83.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index recovered 0.4%, as it ended the week at 1,155.827 points. Out of 59 active issues, 21 advanced while another 21 traded lower.

The best performance was recorded by the 3.75% Bank of Valletta plc Unsecured Sub € 2026-2031, as it closed 5.7% higher at €93. Conversely, the 3.75% Tumas Investments plc Unsecured € 2027 ended the week 3.3% lower at €95.

TOP 10 MARKET MOVEMENTS

HSBC Bank Malta plc headed the list of gainers with a double-digit increase of 11.6%, as it closed at a weekly high of €1.25. A total of 106,469 shares changed hands in 24 deals.

Its peer, Bank of Valletta plc, was the most liquid equity as 71 deals generated a total turnover of €562,933. The equity continued a positive trend, recording a 7% gain, to close the week at €1.23.

APS Bank plc followed suit, as 21 transactions worth €25,377 pushed the share price 7.9% higher. The banking equity ended the week at €0.62.

Lombard Bank Malta plc reached a weekly high of €1.02 but failed to maintain this level as it closed at €0.96. Despite finishing below the weekly high, the stock recorded a 1.1% week-on-week gain.

International Hotel Investments plc erased the previous week’s decline, as it advanced by 0.9%. The equity closed at €0.535 after 1,912 shares were traded in two deals.

Hili Properties plc was active twice on Tuesday, posting a 2.7% gain, to close at €0.226. A total of 44,500 shares changed hands.

PG plc closed the week 1.1% higher at €1.92 after 500 shares were exchanged in three deals.

Data centre provider BMIT Technologies plc registered a positive 1.9% rise in its share price to close the week at €0.424.

Telecommunications company GO plc ended the week 0.7% lower at €3.00 after 3,296 shares were traded in six deals.

Maltapost plc had a negative week with a 4.3% drop in its share price. Two deals involving 16,000 shares dragged the price down to €0.45.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

HSBC Bank Malta plc published the company’s interim directors’ statement. The bank had a strong start to the year, reporting €26.5m profit before tax for Q1 2023, an increase of €21.7m over the €4.8m profit reported in the same period last year. The increase in profitability is mainly attributable to higher interest income and improved credit quality of the bank’s loan book. Revenue was up 60%, or €18.8m, when compared to that reported in Q1 2022.

PG plc announced that on June 23 the board will consider and, if deemed fit, approve the distribution of a second interim dividend for the financial year that started on May 1, 2022, and ended on April 30, 2023.

Lombard Bank Malta plc’s board announced that the company’s next AGM will be held on June 22 to consider the company’s ordinary resolutions. The board will present for consideration a bonus share issue and authorisation for the directors to issue new shares.

MIDI plc announced that the company’s AGM will be held on June 19, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and the report of the directors and the auditors thereon as set out in the annual report.

Tigné Mall plc announced that the company’s AGM will be held on June 22. The board will consider declaring a final net dividend of €765,000, equivalent to a net dividend of €0.0136 per ordinary share, as recommended by the directors.

Mediterranean Investments Holding plc announced the issuance of €20m 5.85% Mediterranean Investments Holding plc Unsecured Bonds 2028. The Issuer will be giving preference to holders of the €20m 5.5% Mediterranean Investments Holding plc unsecured bonds 2023 appearing on the bond register as at 1 June 1, 2023, to subscribe to the new bonds by surrendering the corresponding nominal value of maturing bonds.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.